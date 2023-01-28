3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $329,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with separate office space built in 2018, in the highly desirable neighborhood of Park Meadows, Midway ISD. As you walk into the welcoming entryway, you flow past the office with double barn doors that could be used as a guest room, right into the spacious open-concept kitchen, dinning, living area over looking the back yard. The isolated master suite features gorgeous wainscoting, a massive soaking tub, large walk-in shower, double vanities, and huge walk-in closet. The yard area has an enlarged patio for outdoor entertaining and a spot for your fire-pit to roast s'mores under the starlight. This home has all the upgrades already for you to move right in, including custom window coverings, tiled wood burning fireplace, luxury vinyl floors in second bedrooms, recessed lighting, upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans, smart light switches, smart Nest thermostat, smart irrigation system, epoxy garage floor with life-time warranty, all still with the builders 10-year transferable structure and foundation warranty. The community is welcoming, with fun events, food trucks visiting weekly, and walking distance to the brand new Park Hill elementary school.