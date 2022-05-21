3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $329,900

ABSOLUTELY CHARMING turn-key home located in the highly sought-after Midway ISD! This beautiful home offers a desirable, functional layout with open concept living & kitchen area, bonus living space perfect for a playroom/office, and an isolated Master Suite. As you walk in, you will fall in love with the gorgeous interior that includes neutral colors throughout & tons of natural light. Bright & Clean Kitchen features beautiful quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, large island with sitting space, and ample counter and cabinet space. Master Suite off the back offers a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower with 12" inch rainfall shower head, dual vanities, quartz counters, upgraded shower head, and a large walk-in closet. Additional features and upgrades you're sure to love: gorgeous vinyl plank floors, lots of windows and natural light, quartz counters in bathrooms and kitchen, undermount lights in kitchen cabinets, 2" faux wood blinds throughout, custom shelves in living room, adorable front porch and oversized covered patio, plus great energy savings with solar panels! Located in the lovely Park Meadows subdivision and within walking distance to the brand new Park Hill Elementary, this move-in ready, energy efficient home is a MUST SEE!