3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $329,900

This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a bonus office, an open concept floor plan, granite countertops, a massive island in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a 2 car garage, and has its very own characteristic touch to it.. you’ll just have to see in person! It is located in the highly desirable Park Meadows addition, just minutes away from local shops, dining, and a brand new community park in the neighborhood. This home has a fully fenced backyard with an extended patio that features picturesque landscaping, a beautiful metal pergola, a fire pit, a mini putt-putt area, and plenty of space for your furry friends or entertaining your guests it’s literally your backyard mini oasis! Don’t miss out on this move-in-ready home! Schedule a viewing today!