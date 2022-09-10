3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $329,900

Welcome to this beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, an office/flex room and a 3-Car Garage on a corner lot! The home has been upgraded from the previous owners to include a complete garage overhaul with concrete staining and hardy plastic flooring ideal for a workshop, storage cabinets and shelving that has been added and an abundant amount of lighting added to make it the most desirable and coveted 3-car garage in the neighborhood. If that wasn't enough this garage has a dedicated mini-split HVAC system to ensure enjoyment through the seasons and keep the work and tinkering going no matter the weather. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and natural wood elements are felt throughout the home with a large living room, open concept and cozy atmosphere. But don't forget the outdoor area that is clean, easily maintainable and perfect for outdoor entertainment with an extended concrete patio that allows for ample seating and enjoyment! This may look like a normal cookie-cutter home, but the inside of this book is a different story! Schedule your showing today!