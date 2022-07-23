3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $368,900

Gorgeous and move in ready home in Midway ISD with a heated pool and custom hot tub is waiting for a new family. This house has 3 bedrooms with an isolated master and two living areas. Want to see the family room, dining room, and patio/pool from your kitchen, then you have found it right here. Beautiful, neat and clean, if not pristine condition accurately describe this house. It is five years old, with a two year old roof, granite counters throughout, high ceilings, neutral paint and flooring, great storage, a desk nook for the stay at home worker and located close to everything Waco has to offer at The Enclave in Park Meadows. With all the heat and water restrictions, this backyard is a dream come true with no grass or shrubs to maintain, just patio, pool and hot tub. It is not all about the backyard, sit under your covered patio in the front and watch the kids play or grandchildren enjoy the neighborhood. Come and see it for yourself!