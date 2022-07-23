3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $445,000

When you have a beautiful design with endless detail you have a home ready to move into and make it your own! This gorgeous Robinson ISD home in the Sendera Point Addition features an open design living and kitchen area that includes a stone gas fireplace, large center island, lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a spacious pantry and a breakfast/dining area that looks out into the backyard. The covered patio has a wood-burning fireplace, outdoor entertainment connections and a half bath to make those outdoor gatherings enjoyable and easy. The homes master bedroom is isolated with a master bath with dual vanities, a walk-in shower and garden tub. The bath opens to a huge his/her closet that has a connecting door to a large laundry area. Other features include oversized doors that give you easy accessibility throughout the home. Both garage areas have beautiful floor sealant applied and the detached 20x20 garage/workshop has foam insulation, plumbing and electrical (includes 220v) installed. The backyard has a privacy fence that includes an automatic gate for easy access and security. The list of why this home is a perfect choice goes on and on! Call today to schedule your private showing.