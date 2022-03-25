 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $500,000

Your LORENA ISD country oasis has arrived! If you are looking for farm living away from the hustle and bustle of the city, you have found it. From the tank, complete with fish to catch, to the 3 stall barn perfect for whatever animals make you happy! In addition to the barn, you also have a large shop and a storage shed, both with electricity. The 3 bedroom 2 bath home has ample space for you to make your own, which won't be difficult with the fresh white, gray and tan paint! *ROOF IS 2 YEARS OLD *CURRENT AG EXEMPTION

