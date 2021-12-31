3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $584,900

Lovingly maintained, one-owner home on over 11 wooded acres in Lorena! You'll love the large, sunken living room with wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen features a pantry, plenty of cabinet space, and counter seating, and opens to the breakfast nook and the formal dining room. Isolated primary suite with patio access, dressing area, and a beautiful bathroom. The two secondary bedrooms feature large closets, lots of natural light, and built-in desks and bookshelves. Spacious laundry room with utility sink and room for a refrigerator/freezer. Attached 2 car garage, and large detached workshop. The covered back porch is the perfect spot for cookouts, coffee, and watching the wildlife! Don't miss this special place!