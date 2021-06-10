3 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $750,000

Land for Sale in Lorena, Texas! This land approx. 92 acres with a small 3 bedroom home and carport. This land consist of backland soil, rolling terrain, two creeks running through the property and pecan trees. Great land for growing crops, livestock, and possible opportunity for development. The home has not been lived in for many years, it has good bones, needs a little TLC and some leveling done it would be good as new. Septic has is lateral lines, unknown if it still works. There is a water well on the property as well, unknown if it works. Water meter is supplied by Levi Water Supply Coop, and Electric is through Heart of Texas Electric Coop. This property is being sold AS IS WHERE IS. View More