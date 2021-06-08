3 Bedroom Home in Marlin - $245,000

Location, Location! Centrally located just between Waco and Bryan. This adorable country home located in Marlin, Texas is great for anyone wanting to escape the hustle and bustle. The home sits on almost 7 acres with plenty of space to enjoy the peace and tranquility of the country lifestyle! The home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath with attached garage. The house had recently had a facelift that would be to anyone's delight. T his property also features mature tree, a private tank (for the fishermen out there), a 12x40 three-sided barn with lots of possibilities! You won't want to miss out on this rare find in Falls County! View More