3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $142,500

What a wonderful opportunity for a new home in Mart!! This 3 bedroom home offers a spacious living area that is open to the kitchen. the kitchen offers much counter and storage space along with an island, farm sink, breakfast bar plus an eating area. Included is a built-in dishwasher, electric range and refrigerator. An isolated suite awaits with 2 large walk-in closets, large tub and separate shower. Guest rooms are spacious and share a bath.