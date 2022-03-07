3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $155,500

New looks so good on you! You won't find a home any more move-in ready! Immaculate and inviting, this 3/2 has an open floor plan with an oversized kitchen island, matching appliances, and plenty of cabinets and counter-space. Sliding barn door for the walk-in panty gives this 2020 home the latest, greatest farmhouse vibe. Primary bedroom is spacious, isolated, and has an unbelievable walk-in shower. Situated at the end of an established neighborhood, you'll enjoy quiet, peaceful evenings on the back porch, with plenty of room for entertaining your family and friends.