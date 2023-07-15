Brand spanking new! This 3/2 is completely spotless inside! On well over 1.3 acre, you'll have plenty of room to spread your wings. Build your dream shop, plant a garden, or just enjoy wide open space. Complete with a storm shelter, you're in the safest place in town. Open floor plan, with kitchen island and numerous cabinets, you're all set to host the next event. With an isolated primary suite, you'll find a garden tub, dual vanities, and a separate shower. It's affordable, it's set up and ready to go, and we're waiting for you!