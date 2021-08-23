3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $289,900

Motivated Seller, will look at all offers! Awesome place over looking the lake! Two acre Lake Home in McLennan County Texas and located in central Texas and in the Hallsburg ISD. Enjoy the great view of the lake from your covered patio with private access to the lake. The home has 3 Bedroom 1 bath with a 50 x 60 shop with an area for storage for your vehicles and toys. Also, a 12x24 livestock barn with approximately three quarters of an acre with pipe fencing for livestock making it a great option for 4H or FFA projects. Do not miss the opportunity for lakeside living in central Texas.