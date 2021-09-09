 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $29,000

Investor Special! This property in Mart, Texas would make perfect income property once remodeled. This 3 bed 1 bath home with good sized bedrooms and living space, and an attached car port with a large yard offers a huge value. This home has potential to be revived into a great place, and it just needs your vision and remodeling skills. Low property taxes and small town living in Mart make this spot an ideal one for someone wanting peace and quiet.

