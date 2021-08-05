3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $352,000

Peaceful living in the country on 3.6 Acres just outside Mart. This beautiful, 4 year old home features a spacious kitchen with gorgeous stained concrete floors that extend through the family room and laundry rooms as well. Get some work done in the bonus office or use it as a hobby room or 4th bedroom. And don't forget to check out the large utility room and walk-in pantry just off the kitchen! Outdoors, the 24X24 workshop offers 220V and a wood stove. There is also a carport and covered patio off the rear of the home for relaxing with a favorite beverage.