Wonderfully preserved farmhouse with large front patio. Huge eat in kitchen, good size bedrooms, covered car port. Great bones! In house washer and dryer hook ups. Gas connections are in place for space heaters. The huge attic is well preserved and the metal roof has lasted the test of time. Easy access to main road, Mart ISD.
3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $60,000
