 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $60,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $60,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $60,000

Wonderfully preserved farmhouse with large front patio. Huge eat in kitchen, good size bedrooms, covered car port. Great bones! In house washer and dryer hook ups. Gas connections are in place for space heaters. The huge attic is well preserved and the metal roof has lasted the test of time. Easy access to main road, Mart ISD.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert