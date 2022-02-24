Welcome to 706 County Line. Tired of the busy city life? Escape to your own acre lot just outside of Axtell, Hallsburg and Riesel ! Property sits on a full acre lot. Come one come all, schedule your private tour today !
3 Bedroom Home in Mart - $83,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.
HomeGoods opened Thursday at Central Texas Marketplace, and the crowds around lunchtime were about what one would expect: large. Not since the…
A former Baylor University student who slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm claims in a lawsuit that the university is responsi…
A Germany-based company, Messer, will build a $50 million air separation unit in McGregor’s industrial park powered by its own solar farm, the…
A McLennan County grand jury on Thursday indicted Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., 26, in five aggravated robbery indictments in a Jan. 19, 2021, incident in which three employees and two customers were robbed at gunpoint at Richard Karr Motors, 900 W. Loop 340.
A man who police say robbed and shot a 22-year-old Waco man after luring him to South Waco with a fraudulent social media account was indicted Thursday.
When Midway Independent School District opens its new $37.5 million elementary school this August at 700 Ritchie Road, it will anchor of one o…
Let me point out a trend within a trend that I think might be significant.
Waco police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage athlete who attended University High School, marking the school’s second shootin…
A motorist possibly looking for a shortcut between Pecan Bottoms and the Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park struck the front of Wilson Creek pede…