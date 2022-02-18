Escape to this 26+ acre horse property located in McGregor, just minutes from all the amenities Waco has to offer. This property is located on exclusive Sam Bass Rd and backs up to the Reach Horse Therapy center and camp hope. Fully Fenced and cross fenced with pipe fencing and automatic gate, this property has loads of potential, from a Horse property to income generating vrbo or wedding and event venue, the possibilities are endless. The main attraction, a 6000 SF Barndominium with 1000 SF of living space, 5 stalls, 4 with turnouts to pens, tack room and wash rack. The living space features 1 very large bedroom, open living/dining/kitchen space and a bathroom. It is spray foam insulated, with 3 large OHDs, concrete floors and plenty of light. The cabin, with its rustic charm that transports you to the old west, would make for a great place to stay for visitors or income producing VRBO property. It features 1 bedroom and bathroom with large jacuzzi tub. The 3600 SF barn could be used for hay and/or storing all your toys from RVs to trailers. Would also make a great place for holding events or converting to more living space. The land is a gentle terrain, with many large oak trees and great fencing. There are also working pens next to the stables. The almost 1500 SF home featuring 3 bedrooms/2 baths and built in 2004 can be rented out or sold separate from the rest of the property. 2 water meters as well as RV hookups on property and No City Taxes (1.68 rate).
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $1,290,000
