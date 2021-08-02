 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $127,500

This cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is situated on 2 lots with mature oak trees. It is located in the growing city of McGregor with a park and pool a few blocks away. You can enjoy the huge backyard, extra space to park an RV/boat, play in the front yard on a quiet street, or rest inside the 1414 sq ft home. This would be a great investment home or wonderful for a creative family who would like to put their personal touch on this home. This home will not last long. Open House on Sunday, August 1 from 2 to 4 pm. Only showing the house by appointment after the Open House, not before.

