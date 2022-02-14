3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $139,900

This quaint home in McGregor has lots of potential for a fixer upper. At 1,172 sqft., the home has a living area with two large windows letting in the streams of sunlight, a kitchen area with custom-built rustic cabinetry and gas stove, three bedrooms, and one bathroom. The third bedroom could be used as an office or second living area. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting are added updates. The covered patio with brick-paved flooring is flanked by a large mature pecan tree providing shade for the hottest of Texas summers. Exterior building, previously a one-car garage, was converted to a workshop/hobby area. Come see this property to appreciate all its potential.