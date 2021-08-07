 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $149,900

Beautiful new Town homes. Flooring downstairs will be stained concrete, carpet & tile upstairs. Granite countertops in both kitchen and baths. Walk-in tiled shower for handicap accessibility. Custom made cabinets throughout & 2' wood faux blinds. Brushed nickel door knobs & faucets. Kitchen appliances are Kenmore brand all stainless. Detailed crown molding. Community gazebo and concrete sidewalks. Estimated completion date is Sept 31, 2018. Spring St HOA annual dues are $250.00.

