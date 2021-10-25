 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $153,000

This cutie has had a face-lift and is move in ready for a new happy family! Seller has painted, installed new carpet, new flooring and has updated the bathrooms. This home has mature trees and a spacious backyard with a dog run for your family dog! Call your favorite realtor for a private showing.

