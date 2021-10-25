Cozy 3 bedrooms, two bath home located on a nice corner lot within walking distance to the McGregor schools, only 20 minutes to Waco and 30 minutes to Temple. Recent updates include tiled kitchen countertops, fresh paint in the bathrooms, kitchen, and laundry room, a new storm door, exterior trim painted. Enjoy this small quaint Texas town and amenities that include, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Employment opportunities, and all of McGregor’s five public parks. The parks serve as places to picnic, enjoy outdoor recreation, and relax. With something for everyone, there are walking trails, baseball fields, basketball courts, playgrounds, a double 9 hole disc golf course, pavilions, soccer fields, fishing, and a swimming pool. The Exchange Event Center is a 3.5-acre facility that includes The Exchange, Cavitt Caufield Center, Open-Air Pavilion, and three parking lots. Amtrak, a high-quality, safe, on-time rail passenger service. Magnolia House is a perfect retreat for groups. Just a short 15-minute drive to Mother Neff State Park located along a scenic stretch of the Leon River, one of Texas’ earliest state parks. Historic McGregor is a wonderful place to live, with great schools new employment opportunities, and plenty of recreation.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $185,500
