3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $188,000

Have you ever wanted to own an older home but didn't want to have to deal with updating it? Look no further! This beautiful home originally built in 1925 has been lovingly brought into the 2020's with an updated kitchen, laminate wood style flooring and other modern conveniences. Most noteworthy: the central air and heat which are a must in Texas's finicky climate. Once you walk through the front door you will see the kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Hiding around the corner is a tiny spot perfect for a coffee/tea bar or a snack station. The primary bedroom and bedroom #3 are located just off the living room and kitchen while bedroom #2 is nicely situated on the other side of the house off the dining room. Located on a corner lot this home is a must see combination of 1920's charm and 2020's modern touches which work beautifully together.