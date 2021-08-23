 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $199,900

Updated and simply beautiful home in near the McGregor ISD. The owner has updated this home completely to include all newer flooring and paint and a newer kitchen. When you walk into this home you walk right into the casual living room which includes a bar and a large kitchen. The master bedroom is located on the right side of the home as you walk into the living room and the other 2 bedrooms are on the left side of the home. The laundry room has it's own separate entrance with a small room in front of it so you could use it as a office or hobby room. Once you go outside you will notice the large concrete area for the 2car Car Port and then the covered parking for the boat or other vehicles. There is also a large storage in the back yard.

