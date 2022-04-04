3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $221,900

Don't miss out on the charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Easy access to highway. 20 minutes to downtown Waco. 6 minutes to High School and about 5 minute to the elementary. This home has been completely overhauled. There is nothing left undone. New plumbing, electric, appliances, HVAC, new sod, new driveway and porch. Custom cabinets. Everything is new! Make an appointment before its gone!