3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $229,000

Home sweet home! This 3 bedroom corner lot home is irresistible with fresh paint throughout and refinished hardwood flooring. The newly renovated kitchen with quartz countertops add to the already cheerful and naturally-lit kitchen! The large living room/dining room combination has wood flooring, built-ins, fireplace and plenty of natural light. The primary bedroom is massive, featuring double closets and a built-in vanity. You’ll find two additional bedrooms; One of the other large bedrooms has a separate entrance, making it the perfect private room for guests. This home also has a second living area with wrap around windows! The full bath has recently been updated. The outside has fresh landscaping, along with a fully fenced backyard and fantastic curb appeal.