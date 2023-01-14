 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $229,900

Beautiful townhome! The concrete flooring is stained which makes it easier to keep clean. The second story has carpet with a tiled bathroom. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Walk-in tiled shower for handicap accesibility. Custom-made cabinets throughout and 2' wood faux blinds. Brush nickel doorknobs and faucets. Kitchen appliances all stainless steel and detailed crown molding in most areas.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert