3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $229,900

Show today.... Will not last long. Beautiful Townhome!!! The conrete flooring is stained which makes it easier to keep clean. The second story has carpet with a tiled bathroom. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths. Walk-in tiled shower for handicap accessibility. Custom made cabinets throughout & 2' wood faux blinds. Brushed nickel door knobs & faucets. Kitchen appliances all stainless and detailed crown molding in most areas. Spring Street Homeowners Association, Inc. has yearly dues of $250.00.