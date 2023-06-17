MOTIVATED SELLERS!!!! This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1248 sq ft townhome in McGregor, TX is waiting for you!! Downstairs you will find beautifully stained concrete floors, the primary bedroom, a full bath with walk in shower, laundry room, an open floor plan including kitchen with ample cabinets, dining area with built in storage, and living area with crown molding throughout. Upstairs there is like new carpet, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. This home boasts granite countertops throughout, a water softening system, ring doorbell, storm door, 2 car carport, and extended patio in the fenced backyard! If small town living with large town conveniences just minutes away, is what you’ve been looking for, this home is for you!! Sellers open to negotiate helping to buy down points with acceptable offer!!! All the concrete floors were resealed weekend of June 3rd. Sellers also painted the downstairs after moving out!!