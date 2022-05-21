3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $235,000

Newer Home AVAILABLE! This home is eligible for 100% USDA Financing. Built in 2018, you'll be hard pressed to find a newer, modern home this size. This home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths at 1,942 Square feet in McGregor! See a Isolated master with a large bath room, with a walk in shower and separate tub w/ a walk in closet. This home is near schools, shopping, main roads and downtown.