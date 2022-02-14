3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $239,900

Come take a look at this freshly-painted, three bedroom, two bathroom home in the heart of McGregor. There’s a spacious den-kitchen combo with a computer nook and ample breakfast area with plenty of room for a large kitchen table and island. On the first floor, you’ll also find a retro telephone nook and two bedrooms. The newly-carpeted master bedroom has two sets of double doors and a spacious master bathroom with lots of cabinet space and upgraded vanity and shower. The second bedroom has also been updated with a new ceiling fan and carpet. The hall bathroom has a large closet area and has also been updated. Travel up the stairs to the second story that’s large enough to split into two rooms. At 576 sf, this area can be split into two bedrooms or used as a gameroom/bedroom combo. Outdoors you’ll find the covered patio area with large mature trees for shade in the summer. The home has a new roof. A wood privacy fence encompasses the backyard. There’s also an electricity-supplied, board-and-batten storage building with reclaimed wood floors and vaulted ceilings. This is a jewel for someone seeking a hobby shop or second living quarters. Restore the entrance doors and dentil molding on the windows of the storage building to their former glory and detail to see the intrinsic beauty. Lots of possibilities for this Main Street property for residential or commercial.