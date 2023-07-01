Come take a tour of this spacious 3BD/2BA condo located in Mcgregor, TX! This two-story condo offers plenty of upgrades throughout, such as granite countertops, tile floors, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, oversized cabinetry, a separate laundry room, crown-molding throughout the home and so much more. Privacy fencing completely surrounds the backyard; and the current owner added a workshop that is perfect for additional storage. Common area amenities include a covered pavilion and sidewalks. Call today to schedule your private tour!