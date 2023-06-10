3-2-1 Custom Home. 1722 Total SFT / 1274 Living. 9' Ceilings throughout. Custom Cabinetry, Vinyl Windows + Foam Attic Insulation. Wide open living floor plan with carpet & stained concrete flooring. Large walk in pantry with shelving suitable for appliances to be located. Quartz kitchen countertops. Marble shower surrounds and bath vanities. 30 Year roof with Sherwin Williams super paint inside and out.