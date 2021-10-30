3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $265,000

Brand new just built 3 bedroom/2 bath house in McGregor. It has a wide front porch with ceiling fans to sit outside and enjoy. It has a large open concept living room, dining and kitchen area. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and a pantry. (Refrigerator is on backorder but should be installed soon.) Master suite comes with a large bath with barn door and very large walk-in closet. Huge laundry room with extra spot for 2nd refrigerator if needed. This house comes with lots of storage including an entrance to the attic with flooring to give even more storage. All bedrooms and living room have ceiling fans. The back yard has a covered patio and chain link fence. There is also a secluded deck on the side of the house perfect for your morning coffee! The yard has been completely sodded and has a sprinkler system. Lots of shade trees in the back. Come see!