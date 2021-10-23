Well another Mercado Home almost completed and waiting for its new family. This well build home has lots of extras. Crown molding through out the whole home. Garage is fully foam insulated and finished out for an added room or use as a garage. This home features three bedrooms and two full baths. Master is isolated and has a large walk in shower, with separate vanities and spacious closet. Kitchen has gas stove and range walk in large pantry. Beautiful trim on Livingroom celling. Feels like a custom home through out the house with all the added features. Come look for yourself and see what Mercado Home's is all about. It's all in the details.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Mart woman who sexually abused a young family member for almost three years was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday.
An attempted vehicle break-in, gunfire and an assault Monday near University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue led to the arrests of four people, po…
Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a 33-year-old former Mart woman charged with sexually abusing a young male family member f…
Magnolia and a business partner are asking for a $6 million Waco Tax Increment Financing Zone grant to support their $42.8 million redevelopment of the Grand Karem Shrine Building at 701 Washington Ave.
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
A West man who sexually assaulted two women in 2016 and 2018 was placed on deferred probation Tuesday.
Married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will visit Waco Oct. 26 to celebrate the opening of their Hello Bello diaper plant on Texas Centra…
Proof that something big is emerging near the Brazos riverfront at University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue resides in the 264 living spaces …
A McGregor man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl over a 10-year period an…
The city of Waco has reached a settlement agreement with the trustees of a rural cemetery that borders the proposed site of a new city landfil…