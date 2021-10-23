3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $269,900

Well another Mercado Home almost completed and waiting for its new family. This well build home has lots of extras. Crown molding through out the whole home. Garage is fully foam insulated and finished out for an added room or use as a garage. This home features three bedrooms and two full baths. Master is isolated and has a large walk in shower, with separate vanities and spacious closet. Kitchen has gas stove and range walk in large pantry. Beautiful trim on Livingroom celling. Feels like a custom home through out the house with all the added features. Come look for yourself and see what Mercado Home's is all about. It's all in the details.