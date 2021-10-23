 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $269,900

Well another Mercado Home almost completed and waiting for its new family. This well build home has lots of extras. Crown molding through out the whole home. Garage is fully foam insulated and finished out for an added room or use as a garage. This home features three bedrooms and two full baths. Master is isolated and has a large walk in shower, with separate vanities and spacious closet. Kitchen has gas stove and range walk in large pantry. Beautiful trim on Livingroom celling. Feels like a custom home through out the house with all the added features. Come look for yourself and see what Mercado Home's is all about. It's all in the details.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert