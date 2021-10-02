3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $269,900

What not one but Two Mercado Homes almost complete and waiting on you. All the added details of this home will say welcome home. Open concept living and dining make entertaining easy and comfortable. Kitchen has gas range and oven for all the cooks. Also has a large walk in Pantry for the Chief to enjoy. Beautiful living room ceiling with crown molding through out the whole home. Separate and private Master Suite large walk in shower and double vanities. This three bedroom two bath home is just waiting on it's new family. Don't wait it will be gone fast. Oh did I mention the garage is fully foam insolated and finished out. So just thing of the possibilities.