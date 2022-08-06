 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $270,000

A rare gem in McGregor ISD. This 2019 home encapsuling 3 bedroom 2 bath feels brand new once you walk into to this open concept floorplan. The kitchen has a nice sized pantry and plenty of counterspace for baking and laying out party platters. The sunlight pours through the windows continuing the bright and airy feel of the neutral paint colors. The home is minutes away from all the adorable shops and all downtown McGregor has to offer.

