Approx completion date: Mar.2023. As you walk in you will find installed vinyl plank flooring throughout, insulated with high-efficiency foam & high-efficiency windows with Low E glass. Built with granite countertops in both kitchen & baths. The walk-in tiled shower is large & handicap accessible. Quality custom-made cabinets throughout. White-colored 2' wood grain faux blinds for window coverings. Brushed nickel hardware includes doorknobs, faucets, towel bars & cabinet pulls. Kitchen appliances include a stove, microwave, & dishwasher. Detailed crown molding. The community has concrete sidewalks and stone wall that enhances the subdivision and makes for an enjoyable development. Located in a family-friendly community, in top-rated McGregor ISD school district, within a short distance to restaurants/cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, banks, walking trails, & antique shopping. Also, in McGregor is the Amtrak train ready to take you to Ft Worth, Austin, San Antonio, & many other locations.