New year, new home, new build! Welcome to the heart of Mcgregor Central Texas. Home to one of the fastest growing areas in Central Texas! Located just 10-15 min from all things Waco, McGregor, Texas has grown to be a great escape from the bigger city while still keeping its own rich history as a town and being close to town! This beautiful New Build home reflects the transition the town of McGregor is going through. Boasting 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 car garage, full size laundry room, and the best finishes, you can not find anything similar this immaculately built home for under 300k. So come by and see for yourself what makes this home stand apart from the other new builds in McGregor. The craftsmanship and attention to detail are second to none! Check it out!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brightly painted metal spheres created by local artists were nearing their full installation last week when Waco officials halted the work…
Local, state and federal law enforcement opened the month of May with 155 arrests in five days in McLennan and Bell counties, through Operatio…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Founders of The Findery plan to open an upscale restaurant on Woodway Drive. Clay Pot has reopened. Jubilee Market serves as a model for store…
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.