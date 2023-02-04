Welcome to 207 N Tyler, located right here in McGregor Texas! This STUNNING 2022 Newly Built home is waiting for you. It is just a few minutes from schools, shopping, and restaurants! Come check this 3 bed 2 bath, because you do not want to miss out on this beautiful home.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $285,000
