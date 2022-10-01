3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $289,000

Windsor Park Place Town homes just waiting for you. Two stand alone townhomes available. As you walk in you will find installed vinyl plank flooring throughout. Insulated with high efficiency foam and high efficiency windows with Low E glass. Built with granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths. The walk-in tiled shower is large and are handicap accessible. Nice quality custom made cabinets throughout. White colored 2' wood grain faux blinds for window coverings. Brushed nickel hardware includes doorknobs, faucets, towel bars and cabinets pulls. Kithen appliances include a stove, microwave and dishwasher. Detailed crown molding. The community has concrete sidewalks and stone wall that enhances the subdivision and makes for an enjoyable development. Come pick your townhome now. These homes sell fast!! Estimated completion date is February 2023. Located in a family-friendly community, in top rated McGregor ISD school district and a short distance to restaurants/cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, gym, local grocery store, banks, walking trails, and antique shopping. Also, in McGregor is the Amtrak train ready take you to Ft Worth, Austin, San Antonio and many other locations. HOA: Windsor Park Place annual dues are $200.00. Located in Downtown McGregor. GPS does not recognize address due to the subdivision being new. ****Located at 317 & New Windsor Parkway. Taxes have not been assessed.