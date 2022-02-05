 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $295,000

Check this one out! Cute open floor concept with very nice kitchen with custom cabinets and great appliances. Electric fireplace on accent wall in living area.Two car garage, separate laundry room and mud room. A must see in Mcgregor!

