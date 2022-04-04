3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $298,990

The street appeal for this house is off the chart. This open concept 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage/extra room is great for entertaining. This Home is Offered by Mercado's Construction. Which takes great pride in each and every home built. Lots of upgrades, Decorative Ceilings, Crown Molding, Extra Large Pantry, and lots of attention to details is what Mercado's Construction is all about. Nice sized lot in great location to 84 just minutes from all that Waco has to offer. This one will not last long. Come see it soon. Estimated completion of home is 4-5 weeks.