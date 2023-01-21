3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $299,500

McGregor ISD & if you're looking for a quiet & not so busy street to live, here it is!! New Construction that sits at the end of a dead end street. If that's not perfect enough, let me walk you through all this home offers. Open floor plan with beautiful ceramic tile floors thought the open areas. Livingroom has tray ceilings, & to showcase the beautiful gray stone siding by the kitchen bar, adds a great deal of character to the interior. Also, Wait for it! GAS Stove!!! Yes, Beautiful white custom kitchen cabinets with top of the line quartz. All Appliances will convey. (Also if you prefer Electric, no problem, both hookups are available) Large walk-in pantry & a nice size breakfast/dining area towards the back of the home. Great size Master bedroom that's Isolated. Master Bathroom is quite spacious as well, dual vanities, with the same top of the line quartz to match the rest of the house. Walk in Marble shower & a walk-in closet that you'll love! Other Bonus items: fun nook in 1 of the bedrooms, 1 car garage that is insulated, completely fenced in backyard & a nice yard to host many parties for years to come!