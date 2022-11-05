3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $299,800

heck out this STUNNING New Built in McGregor TX. You will fall in love with this floor plan. YES! It will hit everything on your wish list! Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, recess lights though the house, & love the black fixtures that send a modern, bold statement. Living room/ Kitchen feels so spacious. Custom kitchen cabinets with the beautiful black granite on a 6 foot long island! Farm style sink & will include stainless steel appliances. Mudroom space right off the kitchen by the garage door. Isolated Master bedroom with tray ceiling & walk-in closet. Master bath is nice & spacious with custom cabinets, dual vanities, a sitting area, good size tile shower. 3 great size bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & 1 car garage! Separate utility room with cabinets near the garage entry. Fresh landscape sod, garden, fence & beautiful lights to showcase the property!