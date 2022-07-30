 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $299,900

Check out this new construction in a rapidly changing neighborhood. This home has a very thoughtful floor plan with no wasted space and big closets. The design is monochromatic throughout. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry ready for a coffee station and freezer, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The main suite has dual vanities, separate shower and pedestal tub. The hall bath has a dual vanity, LED/blue-tooth/speaker light. There is foam insulation, all LED fixtures, and double-pane windows for energy efficiency. The attached 2 car garage is wired and ready for your in home charge station. This property is located is a USDA approved and close the Hwy 84.***Owner is a licensed broker***

