3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $299,900

Check out this new construction in a rapidly changing neighborhood. This home has a very thoughtful floor plan with no wasted space and big closets. The design is monochromatic throughout. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry ready for a coffee station and freezer, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The main suite has dual vanities, separate shower and pedestal tub. The hall bath has a dual vanity. There is foam insulation, all LED fixtures, and double-pane windows for energy efficiency. The attached 2 car garage is wired and ready for your in home charge station.Construction will be completed this weekend and available to show on Monday 7-11. This property is located is a USDA approved area and close Hwy 84.***Owner is a licensed broker***