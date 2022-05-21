Come get it before it's complete! New Built in McGregor will be complete around summer time! You will fall in love with this floor plan. 9 foot Vaulted ceilings throughout the house. Walk into the Livingroom with Custom kitchen cabinets with the most beautiful granite you have seen on a 6 foot long island! Farm style sink & will include stainless steel appliances. 3 great size bedrooms, 2 bathroom, & 1 car garage! Master bath will have dual vanities, a sitting area, shower & a walk in closet. Separate utility room with cabinets near the garage entry. This property will also have nice landscape with sod, fence & beautiful lights to showcase the property! Call us today for more details
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $309,000
